Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

TMU men’s soccer team cleared to play after investigation into ‘serious’ behaviour

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2023 12:44 pm
The Toronto Metropolitan University is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
The Toronto Metropolitan University is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto Metropolitan University’s men’s soccer team has been cleared to proceed after an investigation was conducted into what the school described as “serious and concerning behaviour.”

TMU said in a statement emailed to The Canadian Press that it considers the matter closed based on the findings of the third-party investigation.

The school says it will not comment further on the issue or release details of the investigation “in order to protect privacy and confidentiality of all those involved.”

TMU suspended its men’s squad in early September after it received a report about the unspecified conduct, adding the team would be held off the field until “further notice.”

Trending Now

The Bold forfeited their first two games of the season before returning for their home opener Sept. 9 against Nipissing.

The team has gone 6-1 since.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices