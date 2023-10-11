Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

4 Lethbridge football players charged with sexual assault

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 1:06 pm
A file photo of a locker room. View image in full screen
A file photo of a locker room. Kira Hofmann / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Lethbridge police have charged four members of the Chinook High School football team after a fellow player was sexually assaulted in a locker room.

Police say on Oct. 3, a 16-year-old boy was forcibly confined and sexually assaulted in a locker room at Chinook High School, after regular school hours. The victim and accused are all members of the football team.

Police obtained and executed a search warrant at the high school the next day and say they seized a weapon.

On Tuesday, police arrested three boys at the high school. The fourth suspect turned himself in.

Two of the suspects are 17 years old and two are 16 years old. They have been charged with sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon and unlawful confinement.

Police have released them from custody with conditions of no contact with the victim and they are banned from Chinook High School.

Story continues below advertisement

“As the accused are all are under the age of 18, the Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits the release of their names.” Lethbridge police said in a statement Wednesday.

“There is no evidence to suggest any ongoing risk to other students in relation to this matter and the school remains open.”

All four boys have a youth court date slated for Oct. 25.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Boys accused in alleged locker room sex assault released on bail'
Boys accused in alleged locker room sex assault released on bail
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices