4 Lethbridge football players charged with sexual assault

Lethbridge police have charged four members of the Chinook High School football team after a fellow player was sexually assaulted in a locker room.

Police say on Oct. 3, a 16-year-old boy was forcibly confined and sexually assaulted in a locker room at Chinook High School, after regular school hours. The victim and accused are all members of the football team.

Police obtained and executed a search warrant at the high school the next day and say they seized a weapon.

On Tuesday, police arrested three boys at the high school. The fourth suspect turned himself in.

Two of the suspects are 17 years old and two are 16 years old. They have been charged with sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon and unlawful confinement.

Police have released them from custody with conditions of no contact with the victim and they are banned from Chinook High School.

“As the accused are all are under the age of 18, the Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits the release of their names.” Lethbridge police said in a statement Wednesday.

“There is no evidence to suggest any ongoing risk to other students in relation to this matter and the school remains open.”

All four boys have a youth court date slated for Oct. 25.

