Crime

2 suspects arrested after drug enforcement investigation in Markham, Ont.

By Stewart Lewis Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 12:40 pm
York Regional Police have arrested two people after a drug enforcement investigation. View image in full screen
York Regional Police have arrested two people after a drug enforcement investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Two suspects are facing numerous charges following an investigation by York Regional Police guns, gangs and drug enforcement unit (GGDEU) in Markham, Ont., that recovered a large quantity of controlled drugs and substances.

In September, police say investigators with the GGDEU received information about suspects trafficking ketamine from a residence in the area of 14th Avenue and Markham Road and a residence near Denison Street and Brimley Road in Markham.

Search warrants were executed at the two residences and police say they seized 9.5 kilograms of ketamine, 37 pounds of cannabis and 503 grams of methamphetamine with a street value close to $490,000. Police also seized $60,000 in Canadian currency.

Investigators have charged Yan Jin Li36, and Jie Hui Chen, 26, both of Markham, with several drug-related offences, including importing a controlled substance and conspiracy to import a controlled substance.

A video of the seized items can be seen online.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the York Regional Police guns, gangs and drug enforcement unit at 1-866-894-5423 ext. 7817 or contact Crime Stoppers to provide an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-TIPS.

