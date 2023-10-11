Menu

Crime

RCMP search for man accused of ditching weapons, drugs, fleeing Mounties

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 12:25 pm
A Portage la Prairie man is accused of fleeing officers and ditching a bag full of weapons and drugs. View image in full screen
A Portage la Prairie man is accused of fleeing officers and ditching a bag full of weapons and drugs. RCMP handout
Portage la Prairie, Man., RCMP are looking for a man accused of fleeing from officers on a dirt bike before ditching a backpack full of drugs and weapons.

Mounties say just before 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, an officer on patrol on 3rd Street Northeast spotted a man on a dirt bike turning onto Trenton Avenue at a high speed. The officer tried to stop the bike by flashing the cruiser’s emergency lights but stopped the chase in the interest of safety, a press release says.

The patrolling officer saw the bike cross a set of train tracks before it fell over. The driver dropped a backpack before fleeing into a cornfield. Mounties say a search of the bag yielded a knife, brass knuckles, cocaine and paraphernalia.

Officers called for a police dog to assist in the search for the suspect but the driver had left the area in a vehicle, RCMP say.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Dexter Roulette, 38.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 204-857-4445, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Portage la Prairie have issued an arrest warrant for Dexter Roulette, 28.
Portage la Prairie have issued an arrest warrant for Dexter Roulette, 28. RCMP handout
