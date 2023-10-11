Menu

Crime

Second man arrested in Mulvey Avenue fatal shooting

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 11:25 am
FILE - Forensics investigators at the scene of a homicide in 2022. Police said Wednesday they have arrested a second suspect in connection with a Sept. 13 homicide on Mulvey Avenue. View image in full screen
FILE - Forensics investigators at the scene of a homicide in 2022. Police said Wednesday they have arrested a second suspect in connection with a Sept. 13 homicide on Mulvey Avenue. Global News / Jordan Pearn
Winnipeg police have arrested a second person in connection with the murder of a man on Mulvey Avenue last month.

Jerrin MacIntyre, 28, was arrested Monday night in the 600 block of Flora Street, a press release says.

He is the second person to be arrested in the fatal shooting of Damion Wayne Skrumeda, 46, on Sept. 13.

Investigators say they believe MacIntyre and another man, 25-year-old Randy Flett, went to the apartment on Mulvey Avenue, confronted Skrumeda, and shot him. One of the men was known to the victim, police said.

Warrants were issued for the pair on Sept. 19. Flett was arrested on Oct. 2 after an officer saw a stolen vehicle driving in the Exchange District. Both men face second-degree murder charges.

During their investigation of the crime scene, police discovered a makeshift bomb and had to call in the bomb squad to safely dispose of it.

Skrumeda’s slaying marked Winnipeg’s 26th homicide of 2023.

Police say they do not expect any further arrests.

Winnipeg homicide investigators looking into fatal Mulvey Avenue shooting
