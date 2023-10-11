Menu

Crime

Charges laid following February break-in at Guelph student housing building

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted October 11, 2023 10:40 am
Guelph police say they've arrested a man in connection to a break in at a student housing building in February. A handprint left inside one of the units identified the individual.
Guelph police say they've arrested a man in connection to a break in at a student housing building in February. A handprint left inside one of the units identified the individual. Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say they’ve charged a man from Hanover, Ont., in connection with a break-in at a student housing building earlier this year.

Police said the doors of the building near Stone Road and Scottsdale Drive were broken into just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 4.

Investigators said a man was caught on surveillance video going into several units and stealing clothes and other items.

A handprint was reportedly left behind in one of the units, and it was used to identify the individual.

A 28-year-old was arrested on Tuesday, and he’ll make an appearance in a courtroom in Guelph on Nov 21.

