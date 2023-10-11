Crash beams to be installed to protect Greene Avenue viaduct

Send this page to someone via email

The Greene Avenue viaduct in Westmount will finally be getting some much-needed protection.

Construction crews have begun work that would see the installation of two impact beams to safeguard the structure. The metal beams will stretch over the roadway to protect the bridge from vehicle impacts, which have become all-too-common an occurrence.

The measure comes after more than 30 collisions with heavy vehicles were reported in the past two years.

Exo, Montreal’s bus and rail transit network, is leading the project, which is partly funded by the province’s transport ministry.

“It will be a major improvement, in reliability and punctuality,” said Exo spokesperson Jean Maxime.

Lengthy visual safety inspections are conducted after every reported incident to make sure the structure is secure.

Inspections are conducted by Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd., owners of the viaduct.

Exo says these incidents caused more than 119 train delays on its three busiest lines in 2022.

“It’s one of the biggest issues and we will be erasing this issue,” St-Hilaire said.

The train bridge will also be equipped with infrared cameras and signage that will warn drivers ahead of time of any impending collision.

“So instead of hitting the viaduct, the trucks will be hitting the crash beams. The viaduct won’t be needing any inspections so the trains will be able to keep moving,” St-Hilaire said.

In a statement, Christina Smith, mayor of Westmount, said she hopes the measures will remedy the issue.

“This work will reduce the number of impacts between trucks and the viaduct, which currently causes delays for the commuter trains, but also traffic jams on Greene Avenue. We hope that these incidents will be a thing of the past,” Christina Smith said.

While glad to hear a solution has been found, residents, like Jim Richards, say the regular driving gaff has been a source of amusement for onlookers.

“I and a bunch of friends are often around to see these things. We will lose that source of entertainment, unfortunately. But it will also help traffic. It is an inconvenience for people trying to come through the area,” Richards said.

The section of Greene Avenue between Dorchester Boulevard and Saint-Antoine will be down to one lane until mid-January when the project is expected to be completed.