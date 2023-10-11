Former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton ‘fighting for her life’ in ICU

Send this page to someone via email

Gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton is in hospital “fighting for her life,” according to the Olympic gold medallist’s daughter.

Retton’s daughter, McKenna Kelley, shared the update to Instagram on Tuesday and said Retton was receiving treatment in an intensive care unit (ICU) for a “very rare form” of pneumonia.

Kelley said Retton, 55, has “not (been) able to breathe on her own” for the last week.

“Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details,” Kelley wrote. “However, I will disclose that she is not insured.”

Kelley asked for anyone who can help to pray for Retton, and to make a donation to help finance the Olympian’s medical bills.

“ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom,” Kelley wrote.

She also posted to Facebook, asking for financial help and prayers.

Retton was 16 years old when she won five medals for gymnastics at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, including a gold medal in the all-around competition. She was the first American, man or woman, to win an Olympic all-around gold medal in the sport.

Retton also famously scored perfect 10s for her vault and floor routines. She was subsequently launched to fame and became a much-admired athlete around the world.

She was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1997. She became the first woman to ever be honoured in the Houston Sports Hall of Fame in 2020. She was also the first woman to ever be featured on a Wheaties box.

Kelley, like her mother, was also a gymnast. She competed for Louisiana State University.