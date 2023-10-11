SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
The Start
6:00 AM - 10:00 AM
CJOB
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Elections Manitoba deregisters Manitoba Party

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2023 8:54 am
An Elections Manitoba "vote here" sign. View image in full screen
An Elections Manitoba "vote here" sign. Sam Thompson / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Elections Manitoba has deregistered the Manitoba Party.

It says that under the Election Financing Act, if a registered party does not endorse at least five candidates in a general election, the Chief Electoral Officer of Manitoba must de-register it after the election.

The Manitoba Party supported smaller government and individual freedoms, and opposed COVID-19 restrictions.

It did not have any candidates in last week’s general election.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Election: How many seats did each party have at dissolution?'
Manitoba Election: How many seats did each party have at dissolution?
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices