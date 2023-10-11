Elections Manitoba deregisters Manitoba Party

Elections Manitoba has deregistered the Manitoba Party.
It says that under the Election Financing Act, if a registered party does not endorse at least five candidates in a general election, the Chief Electoral Officer of Manitoba must de-register it after the election.
The Manitoba Party supported smaller government and individual freedoms, and opposed COVID-19 restrictions.
It did not have any candidates in last week’s general election.
Manitoba Election: How many seats did each party have at dissolution?
Comments