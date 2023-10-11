Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian dies in hospital days after being hit by vehicle in Etobicoke

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 8:12 am
The scene of the collision in the Brown's Line and Jellicoe Avenue area on Oct. 6, 2023. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision in the Brown's Line and Jellicoe Avenue area on Oct. 6, 2023. Adam Dabrowski / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Etobicoke last Friday has now died in hospital from her injuries.

Police said a 21-year-old woman was crossing midblock on Brown’s Line near Jellicoe Avenue.

A 36-year-old woman who was driving a 2018 Volkswagen Passat was travelling north on Brown’s Line in the right lane when she struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

In an update on Wednesday, police said the pedestrian died in hospital on Tuesday.

Police said at the time of the collision, the driver remained at the scene. No charges have been laid.

More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices