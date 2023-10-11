Pedestrian dies in hospital days after being hit by vehicle in Etobicoke

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Etobicoke last Friday has now died in hospital from her injuries.

Police said a 21-year-old woman was crossing midblock on Brown’s Line near Jellicoe Avenue.

A 36-year-old woman who was driving a 2018 Volkswagen Passat was travelling north on Brown’s Line in the right lane when she struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In an update on Wednesday, police said the pedestrian died in hospital on Tuesday.

Police said at the time of the collision, the driver remained at the scene. No charges have been laid.