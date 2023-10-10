Canada to evacuate citizens from Israel ‘in the coming days’: Joly

Send this page to someone via email

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the federal government is planning the “assisted departure” of Canadians from Tel Aviv, Israel, “in the coming days.”

It comes amid the ongoing conflict following Hamas’ unprecedented surprise attack on Israel over the weekend that has left roughly 1,900 dead in both Israel and Gaza.

Joly, in a post on X, said the flights — which will use Canadian military aircraft — will be available for Canadian citizens, their spouses and children, as well as permanent residents and their families.

She said in her post that the message was for Canadians not only in Israel, but the West Bank and Gaza.

“I know that this situation has been difficult. Many of you want to return home to your family and have no way to do so safely,” Joly wrote. “We will help you.”

The minister did not specify when the flights would go out other than in the days to come, but said those wishing to leave should register with Global Affairs Canada either by phone at (+1) 613-996-8885 or by email at sos@international.gc.ca.

She said this is how information will be shared with potential evacuees.

For those who are unable to reach the airport in Tel Aviv, Joly said they were working on additional options.

According to a statement to Global News from the Department of National Defence, the Canadian Forces currently have about 90 military and civilian personnel deployed in the region, with a small number of military members also posted to the embassy in Tel Aviv.

The announcement comes as several Canadians have described a “nerve-wracking” experience trying to leave the country as multiple airlines have suspended flights from the region amid the ongoing conflict.

In an interview with Global News, Ontario resident Ruslan Benco said they didn’t know how to get out and while they had booked a flight to Italy next week, he was unsure if he and his family would leave.

“We’re not sure that that’s actually going to come to fruition or whether those tickets are going to be cancelled,” he said.

At least two Canadians have been confirmed dead in the conflict — one from Quebec and the other from B.C. — with at least two others from Winnipeg and Ottawa believed to be missing according to officials.