Calgary police seeking vehicle in hit and run after senior sent to hospital

Calgary police are looking for information on the driver involved in an apparent hit and run on Tuesday afternoon that involved a senior citizen.

Just before 1:30 p.m., police were called to a Sobey’s grocery store in the southeast neighbourhood of Cranston.

A 77-year-old woman was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police are looking for a mid-2000s blue Chevy Cobalt they said left the parking lot.

Anyone with information about the driver or the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.