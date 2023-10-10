Summerland hosting open houses on borrowing money to build new rec centre

Send this page to someone via email

An open house will take place in Summerland, B.C., on Wednesday on whether or not the district should borrow up to $50 million to build a new recreation centre.

A referendum will take place Saturday, Nov. 4, regarding the proposed multi-purpose facility, which, if approved, would replace Summerland’s current aquatic and fitness centre.

“To help voters make a well-informed decision, district staff are hosting a public open house (on Wednesday, Oct. 11),” the District of Summerland said on Tuesday.

“The intention is to give members of the public an opportunity to talk directly with District staff, learn about the project, ask questions, and get answers in real-time.”

The open house will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., in the banquet room at Summerland Arena, 8820 Jubilee Rd. E.

The district says information regarding voter eligibility and voting dates, times and locations will also be available at the information sessions.

Other public information sessions will take place on Oct. 18, 3 to 5 p.m., and Oct. 19, 9 to 11 a.m., at the aquatic and fitness centre.

In holding a referendum next month, the District of Summerland isn’t using a controversial option that’s available to all local governments: the alternative approval process.

Somewhat akin to negative billing, the process allows municipalities to advance projects or ideas without public input – though there is a backdoor in that at least 10 per cent of local residents have to register public opposition.

If that 10 per cent threshold is met, then the municipality has to hold a referendum on whatever project or idea it’s trying to advance.

Kelowna is one Okanagan community that regularly uses the alternative approval process.

For example, it has enacted the alternative approval process to borrow $241 million to build a new recreation centre. The deadline to register opposition is Oct. 13.

In an email to Global News, the District of Summerland said for the proposed recreation centre, it has proceeded to go with a referendum to obtain elector approval based on council direction.