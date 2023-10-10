SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Fall COVID-19 booster rollout begins in B.C. with 20,000 appointments booked

By Elizabeth McSheffrey & Grace Ke Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 3:00 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. COVID-19, flu vaccine rollout begins'
B.C. COVID-19, flu vaccine rollout begins
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Brian Conway speaks to the morning show on the province's updated COVID-19 and flu vaccine rollout, and what British Columbians can expect.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia’s fall COVID-19 booster program has begun, with more than 600,000 invitations to book appointments sent to seniors, health-care workers and the medically vulnerable as of Tuesday.

Some 20,000 vaccinations are expected to take place Tuesday alone. Health Canada has approved both Moderna’s and Pfizer’s new vaccines, targeting this season’s Omicron variant of concern.

“I think what we’re going to see is a consistent evolution of COVID-19 vaccines, just as we do with a different flu shot every year,” said B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix in an interview.

Click to play video: 'COVID checkup and the fall wave'
COVID checkup and the fall wave

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control‘s latest data, COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the province, with hospitalizations up 58 per cent in the past two weeks.

Story continues below advertisement
Deaths due to COVID-19 are also trending upwards, with 24 fatalities in the last week of September, compared with nine in the second week of August, the BC CDC reports.

It says new infections rose to 877 cases from 133 cases in the same period, having “increased notably” among people 60 and older.

There were 422 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday, compared with 267 on Sept. 21, and over the same time period, the number in critical care rose to 26 from 17.

Click to play video: 'Health Canada approves updated COVID-19 vaccine'
Health Canada approves updated COVID-19 vaccine
Trending Now

Dr. Brian Conway, medical director of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre, described the current strains of the virus as “descendants of Omicron.”

Story continues below advertisement

“This is just the extra layer of protection that we need going forward,” he told Global News on Tuesday.

“We’re far away from our last vaccinations. We may be backing off on some of the common sense precautions that need to be in place, … so let’s remind ourselves that COVID is out there. There’s still a risk.”

The vaccine is available at more than 1,300 pharmacies across the province, some of which can also administer a flu vaccine in the same appointment. The shot is recommended for people who have not had COVID-19, a booster or a known infection in the past six months.

More information on how to get a COVID-19 vaccine or register for the Get Vaccinated program is available on the B.C. government’s website.

— with files from The Canadian Press

 

More on Health
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices