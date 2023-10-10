NHL’s decision to ban Pride Tape ‘eradicates visibility’: You Can Play

Send this page to someone via email

The You Can Play Project, which advocates for inclusion and diversity in sports including LGBTQ+ athletes, coaches and fans, is slamming the NHL’s updated guidance banning symbols like Pride Tape.

The Pride Tape team, supported by You Can Play, said it was “extremely disappointed by the NHL’s decision to eliminate Pride Tape from any league on-ice activities.”

The advocacy group said many players have been “exceptional advocates for the tape” and it hopes the league – and teams – “will again show commitment to this important symbol of combating homophobia.”

Thank you for all the kindness and support from all over the world over the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/ArtXrPiLZa — Pride Tape (@PrideTape) October 10, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

The league recently clarified what played can and cannot do as part of theme celebrations for the 2023-2024 season.

The NHL decided in June not to allow team members to wear any theme jerseys for warmups after a handful of players opted out. The league said that it was a distraction from the work teams were doing in the community.

4:39 NHL bans ’cause-based’ jersey during Pride Month

In a statement issued Tuesday, You Can Play said the NHL’s policy decision “is not the way forward.”

“It is now clear that the NHL is stepping back from its longstanding commitment to inclusion, and continuing to unravel all of its one-time industry-leading work on 2SLGBTQ+ belonging,” the group said.

“We are now at a point where all the progress made, and relationships established with our community, is in jeopardy. Making decisions to eradicate our visibility in hockey — by eliminating symbols like jerseys and now Pride Tape — immediately stunts the impact of bringing in more diverse fans and players into the sport.”

Story continues below advertisement

You Can Play said it continues to be encouraged by its work and conversations with individual clubs and it is trying to keep Pride Nights in place as “vibrant events, providing visibility and a message of inclusion to the entire hockey community all year-round.

“We know this issue is not within the hundreds of dedicated staff within individual clubs who go to work daily to create a culture of belonging for everyone, everywhere in the hockey ecosystem.”

You Can Play is calling on allies, players, fans and coaches at every level of hockey to “remind the NHL #WhyThisMatters,” adding that “hockey is safer and better when more of us belong.”

5:04 NHL faces controversy over Pride Nights

Pride nights, held annually for several years by National Hockey League teams to show support for the LGBTQ+ community, became part of a debate last season following several high-profile incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

A handful of players objected to participating in pregame warmups that included Pride-themed jerseys, citing their religious beliefs.

1:54 NHL teams will not wear theme night jerseys after players’ Pride refusals caused distractions

The Stanley Cup first appeared at a Pride parade in 2010 when then-Blackhawks defenseman Brent Sopel brought it to the celebration in Chicago. A few years later, in 2013, the league partnered with the You Can Play Project. The NHL added team Pride ambassadors in 2016-17.

Rainbow Pride stick tape debuted with the Edmonton Oilers in 2016. Now all 32 teams hold a Pride night, though many do so without themed jerseys. The Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets call theirs “Hockey Is For Everyone” night.

Pride nights, like other themed events, are planned and staged by individual teams, not the NHL.

Global News has reached out to the NHL for comment. This article will be updated when we receive a response.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press