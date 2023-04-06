Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal Canadiens forward Denis Gurianov won’t take warmup on Pride night Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2023 11:48 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal Canadiens forward Denis Gurianov won’t participate in warmup for the team’s Pride night on Thursday ahead of a game against the Washington Capitals, head coach Martin St. Louis said.

The Canadiens will wear rainbow-coloured warmup jerseys as part of the Pride night celebration.

St. Louis said Gurianov’s decision was for family reasons.

The jerseys will be auctioned off after the game, with proceeds benefitting You Can Play, a non-profit committed to fighting homophobia in sports, and GRIS-Montreal, a research and social intervention group which demystifies homosexuality, bisexuality and gender identities in schools.

Read more: Jets united in support of Pride Night at must-win Wednesday game

A small group of NHLers have declined to wear Pride warmup jerseys this season, including Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov, Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko, San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer, Eric and Marc Staal of the Florida Panthers, and Buffalo Sabres blueliner Ilya Lyubushkin.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A Russian law restricts “propaganda” about LGBTQ+ people, including in advertising, media and the arts. Other NHL players have cited religious beliefs for declining to wear Pride jerseys.

Some teams have altered or cancelled plans surrounding similar events.

On Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs did not wear a Pride-themed jersey during warmup, opting instead for rainbow stick tape and a decal on their helmets. The Leafs have held Pride nights in support of the LGBTQ+ community since 2017, but have never sported special warmup jerseys.

More on Canada
HockeyMontreal CanadiensLGBTQHABSPrideMartin St. LouisYou Can PlayPride NightNHL Pride NightMontreal Canadiens newsDenis GurianovPride night NHL
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers