Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman kidnapped from Mississauga nightclub taken to Owen Sound, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 1:34 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peel Regional Police say a woman who went to a nightclub in Mississauga, Ont., was kidnapped and taken to “several locations” in Owen Sound.

Police said on Aug. 24, just before 9 p.m., a Toronto woman attended a nightclub in the Britannia and Dixie roads area.

Investigators said she was then kidnapped and forced into a stolen vehicle. She was held for 48 hours, police said.

After being taken to several locations in Owen Sound, police said she was released in the Toronto area.

Police said the victim “did not suffer any physical injuries.”

Investigators said search warrants were executed at several residences and vehicles in Owen Sound and throughout the GTA, where nearly $240,000 worth of drugs were found. Officers also found two extended handgun magazines with ammunition, police said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Several men ranging from 19 years old to 46 years old have been charged in connection with the kidnapping as well as a 31-year-old woman.

Charges include kidnapping, forcible confinement, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession for the purpose of trafficking, among other charges.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old Mississauga man wanted for kidnapping.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices