Woman kidnapped from Mississauga nightclub taken to Owen Sound, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a woman who went to a nightclub in Mississauga, Ont., was kidnapped and taken to “several locations” in Owen Sound.

Police said on Aug. 24, just before 9 p.m., a Toronto woman attended a nightclub in the Britannia and Dixie roads area.

Investigators said she was then kidnapped and forced into a stolen vehicle. She was held for 48 hours, police said.

After being taken to several locations in Owen Sound, police said she was released in the Toronto area.

Police said the victim “did not suffer any physical injuries.”

Investigators said search warrants were executed at several residences and vehicles in Owen Sound and throughout the GTA, where nearly $240,000 worth of drugs were found. Officers also found two extended handgun magazines with ammunition, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Several men ranging from 19 years old to 46 years old have been charged in connection with the kidnapping as well as a 31-year-old woman.

Charges include kidnapping, forcible confinement, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession for the purpose of trafficking, among other charges.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old Mississauga man wanted for kidnapping.