London, Ont. man faces child pornography charges: police

A London man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation by the London Police Service’s internet child exploitation unit.
According to police, an investigation began in late August after the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children notified them about concerning images uploaded onto social media.
On Oct. 5, members of the internet child exploitation unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Meadowgate Boulevard, resulting in a suspect being arrested and multiple electronic devices being seized.
Evidence of suspected child pornography was found on the devices, police said Tuesday.
A 23-year-old London man has been charged with the following offences:
- unlawfully possessing child pornography
- importing, selling or distributing child pornography
- printing, publishing or possessing to publish child pornography
The man is set to appear in London court on Nov. 14.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
