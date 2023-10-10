Menu

Crime

London, Ont. man faces child pornography charges: police

By Ben Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted October 10, 2023 12:35 pm
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
File Photo. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
A London man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation by the London Police Service’s internet child exploitation unit.

According to police, an investigation began in late August after the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children notified them about concerning images uploaded onto social media.

On Oct. 5, members of the internet child exploitation unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Meadowgate Boulevard, resulting in a suspect being arrested and multiple electronic devices being seized.

Evidence of suspected child pornography was found on the devices, police said Tuesday.

A 23-year-old London man has been charged with the following offences:

  • unlawfully possessing child pornography
  • importing, selling or distributing child pornography
  • printing, publishing or possessing to publish child pornography

The man is set to appear in London court on Nov. 14.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

