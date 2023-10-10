Menu

Crime

Kitchener woman arrested in connection with hate-motivated assault in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 12:29 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Waterloo regional police announced that an arrest has been made in connection with a hate-motivated assault which occurred last week in Waterloo.

They say a 46-year-old woman from Kitchener has been charged with assault and uttering threats.

On Oct. 3, a woman was walking near University Avenue and Regina Street when another woman who was walking a dog came up behind her, pushed her and yelled racial slurs, according to police.

They say the victim was not left with any injuries as a result of the attack.

