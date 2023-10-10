Kitchener woman arrested in connection with hate-motivated assault in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police announced that an arrest has been made in connection with a hate-motivated assault which occurred last week in Waterloo.
They say a 46-year-old woman from Kitchener has been charged with assault and uttering threats.
On Oct. 3, a woman was walking near University Avenue and Regina Street when another woman who was walking a dog came up behind her, pushed her and yelled racial slurs, according to police.
They say the victim was not left with any injuries as a result of the attack.
