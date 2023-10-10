Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Oct. 10

See more sharing options

Fall fashions at Dutch Growers, Saskatoon Tribal Council’s wellness centre, and winter vacation ideas in Travel Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Oct. 10, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Fall and winter fashion trends at Dutch Growers

The return of autumn means cozy days and nights to enjoy the season.

It’s also time for fashion — from cozy puffers to sweaters.

Nikki Van Duyvendyk from Dutch Growers joins Chantal Wagner for a look at fashion trends heading into fall and winter.

4:20 Fall and winter fashion trends at Dutch Growers

Saskatoon Tribal Council bans individuals from wellness centre

Last month the Saskatoon Tribal Council said it would crack down on drug use at its emergency shelter in the Fairhaven neighbourhood.

As of Oct. 1, anyone using drugs on the property will be turned away.

Tribal Chief Mark Arcand joins Chris Carr for more on that, and his thoughts on new support from the province to address homelessness and addiction.

4:35 Saskatoon Tribal Council bans individuals from wellness centre

Winter vacation ideas in Travel Tips

Thoughts for some people are turning to a hot holiday this winter as temperatures start to drop.

Jamie Milton from Uniglobe Carefree Travel says prices are normalizing and there are some deals to be had.

Milton looks at some winter vacation ideas and the deal of the day to Puerta Vallarta in Travel Tips.

4:04 Winter vacation ideas in Travel Tips

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Oct. 10

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 10.

