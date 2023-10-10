Menu

Canada

Winnipeg airport to hold emergency training drills Tuesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 10:04 am
Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport. View image in full screen
Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport. Global News / File
If you’re at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport on Tuesday and you notice a lot of emergency personnel and vehicles, don’t worry — it’s only a drill.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority says it will be conducting a live emergency exercise between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., which will involve emergency response workers and vehicles on the airfield. It’s part of the regular training exercises that take place throughout the year to test protocols and plan for emergency and security-related incidents.

Passengers and other visitors to the airport won’t see any impact on regular services, the airports authority said, and the airport will remain fully operational during the exercise.

