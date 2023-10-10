Winnipeg airport to hold emergency training drills Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport on Tuesday and you notice a lot of emergency personnel and vehicles, don’t worry — it’s only a drill.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority says it will be conducting a live emergency exercise between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., which will involve emergency response workers and vehicles on the airfield. It’s part of the regular training exercises that take place throughout the year to test protocols and plan for emergency and security-related incidents.

Passengers and other visitors to the airport won’t see any impact on regular services, the airports authority said, and the airport will remain fully operational during the exercise.

