Canada

Man fatally gunned down north of Montreal

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 9:50 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: October 10, 2023'
Global News Morning headlines: October 10, 2023
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Quebec provincial police have taken over the investigation into the shooting death of a man in Terrebonne on Monday night.

The Sûreté du Québec say a 34-year-old man was found in his car with gunshot wounds in the suburb north of Montreal. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Gunfire was first reported just after 9 p.m. on des Seigneurs Boulevard near where the victim was found.

The victim was known to police, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

Police are also investigating a second incident possibly connected with the death. A car was set on fire and found on Moody Boulevard, not far from the scene of the shooting.

Officials say both events are a part of the ongoing investigation.

No arrests have been made.

