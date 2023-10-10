Impaired driving arrest made after Hwy 35 rollover south of Lindsay: OPP

A woman from Lindsay, Ont., faces an impaired driving charge following a crash south of Lindsay on Sunday night.
According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 9:50 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a northbound pickup truck on Hwy. 35 at Hwy. 7A, 20 kilometres south of Lindsay.
Crews found the vehicle on its roof, OPP report.
The driver, a 42-year-old woman, was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).
The vehicle was impounded.
She was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.
