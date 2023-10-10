Child bitten by dog at Elora park, Wellington OPP say

See more sharing options

Wellington OPP say a child was bit by a dog at an Elora park.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, police said a seven-year-old boy was hurt by an unidentified Airedale Terrier at Harold Chamberlain Park.

The child was reportedly treated in hospital for his injuries.

One woman, who OPP believe to be the owner of the dog, fled before identifying herself.

Police said they’re looking to find and speak to the dog owner.