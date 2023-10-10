Menu

Crime

Child bitten by dog at Elora park, Wellington OPP say

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted October 10, 2023 8:17 am
Wellington OPP are looking to find the owner of the dog that they say bit a child at a park in Elora on Friday. The seven-year-old was treated in hospital. View image in full screen
Wellington OPP are looking to find the owner of the dog that they say bit a child at a park in Elora on Friday. The seven-year-old was treated in hospital. Global News File
Wellington OPP say a child was bit by a dog at an Elora park.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, police said a seven-year-old boy was hurt by an unidentified Airedale Terrier at Harold Chamberlain Park.

The child was reportedly treated in hospital for his injuries.

One woman, who OPP believe to be the owner of the dog, fled before identifying herself.

Police said they’re looking to find and speak to the dog owner.

