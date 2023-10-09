Menu

Crime

3 Montreal police officers sent to hospital, 5 arrested after street brawl

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2023 1:58 pm
The five suspects were taken into custody, and a security perimeter was erected around the scene. View image in full screen
The five suspects were taken into custody, and a security perimeter was erected around the scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Three police officers were taken to hospital and five people were arrested after a brawl broke out during the night in Montreal’s north end.

Montreal police say a 911 call came in at about 2:35 a.m. for a fight on a street in Montreal-Nord.

Officers on the scene tried to gather information, but say the people involved in the fight were uncooperative.

They say officers called for reinforcements, and one police officer was allegedly punched during a foot chase.

None of the injured officers suffered life-threatening injuries.

The five suspects were taken into custody, and a security perimeter was erected around the scene.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

