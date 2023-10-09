3 Montreal police officers sent to hospital, 5 arrested after street brawl

Send this page to someone via email

Three police officers were taken to hospital and five people were arrested after a brawl broke out during the night in Montreal’s north end.

Montreal police say a 911 call came in at about 2:35 a.m. for a fight on a street in Montreal-Nord.

Officers on the scene tried to gather information, but say the people involved in the fight were uncooperative.

They say officers called for reinforcements, and one police officer was allegedly punched during a foot chase.

None of the injured officers suffered life-threatening injuries.

The five suspects were taken into custody, and a security perimeter was erected around the scene.