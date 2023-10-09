Toronto shooting victim identified after dying in hospital

A 21-year-old man has died two weeks after he was injured in a Toronto shooting.
Toronto police said the shooting took place late on the night of Saturday, Sept. 24, in the area of Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street.
Officers found a man at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Just over two weeks later, on Sunday, the man succumbed to his injuries.
Toronto police identified him as 21-year-old Joshua Bernard-Reis.
