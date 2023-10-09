Toronto shooting victim identified after dying in hospital

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 21-year-old man has died two weeks after he was injured in a Toronto shooting.

Toronto police said the shooting took place late on the night of Saturday, Sept. 24, in the area of Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street.

Officers found a man at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Just over two weeks later, on Sunday, the man succumbed to his injuries.

Toronto police identified him as 21-year-old Joshua Bernard-Reis.