Crime

North Vancouver RCMP respond to weapons call that was actually just amateur film set

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 9, 2023 5:30 pm
Police in North Vancouver say they were called to the set of an amateur film shoot over the weekend after receiving a report of a group of men in body armour carrying rifles. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police 'E' Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
Police in North Vancouver say they were called to the set of an amateur film shoot over the weekend after receiving a report of a group of men in body armour carrying rifles. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police 'E' Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
North Vancouver RCMP responded to a weapons call over the weekend only to find that people were making an amateur film.

On Saturday at about 5:30 p.m., an on-duty security guard called police to report that several men were seen wearing body armour and carrying rifles in an underground parking lot near Marine Drive and 18th Street.

RCMP said officers flooded the area only to discover the guns and body armour were replicas and the group was making an amateur action film.

Police said the group did not have the necessary permits and had not informed any of the nearby businesses of their project.

Click to play video: 'This is BC: Recently re-released NFB production shows early start by two B.C. filmmakers'
This is BC: Recently re-released NFB production shows early start by two B.C. filmmakers
“Police take firearms complaints very seriously due to the threat they pose to public and officer safety. We will respond with appropriate resources, tactics, and level of force each time,” Const. Mansoor Sahak of the North Vancouver RCMP said in a release.

“In this instance, we are glad that no one was seriously injured while responding to the potential threat. However, incidents like these have a negative impact on our ability to respond to other real emergencies that are occurring in the city,” he added.

Police said the group received instructions on what to do if they wanted to film a production and were let go with a warning.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

