North Vancouver RCMP respond to weapons call that was actually just amateur film set

North Vancouver RCMP responded to a weapons call over the weekend only to find that people were making an amateur film.

On Saturday at about 5:30 p.m., an on-duty security guard called police to report that several men were seen wearing body armour and carrying rifles in an underground parking lot near Marine Drive and 18th Street.

RCMP said officers flooded the area only to discover the guns and body armour were replicas and the group was making an amateur action film.

Police said the group did not have the necessary permits and had not informed any of the nearby businesses of their project.

“Police take firearms complaints very seriously due to the threat they pose to public and officer safety. We will respond with appropriate resources, tactics, and level of force each time,” Const. Mansoor Sahak of the North Vancouver RCMP said in a release.

“In this instance, we are glad that no one was seriously injured while responding to the potential threat. However, incidents like these have a negative impact on our ability to respond to other real emergencies that are occurring in the city,” he added.

Police said the group received instructions on what to do if they wanted to film a production and were let go with a warning.