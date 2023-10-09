Human remains found at Toronto beach referred to homicide detectives

See more sharing options

Homicide detectives are investigating after human remains were found on a Toronto beach.

In a brief post on social media, Toronto police said they had received and confirmed reports of human remains at Cherry Beach on Monday afternoon.

Police said the homicide unit had been notified.

“No further details to provide at this time,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing.