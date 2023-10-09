Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Human remains found at Toronto beach referred to homicide detectives

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 9, 2023 3:59 pm
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Homicide detectives are investigating after human remains were found on a Toronto beach.

In a brief post on social media, Toronto police said they had received and confirmed reports of human remains at Cherry Beach on Monday afternoon.

Police said the homicide unit had been notified.

“No further details to provide at this time,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

