‘What do you do?’ Canadian family desperate to fly home from Israel

Ruslam Benco is trying to do everything he can to get his family back home to Canada.

The young father, his wife and his two young children are currently in Tiberias, in northern Israel, but following Saturday’s unprecedented Hamas attack, they don’t know how they are going to get home.

“It’s certainly nothing that we’ve experienced,” Benco told Global News.

“And it’s crazy with the small kids.”

They came to Israel in late September to visit with Benco’s wife’s family. They also have friends who are currently in the central part of the country and have been close to the bombings.

“It’s insane,” he added. So, yes, I mean, I can’t put it into words, but it’s just not safe, to put it very very mildly. I’ll put it this way. Leave. But, the country’s at war.”

Benco told Global News they have been trying desperately to get on a flight out of the country but that is proving to be a very difficult task.

Air Canada has cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv, along with American Airlines, United and Delta.

They currently have a flight booked for next week to go to Italy but Benco said they are worried that is going to be cancelled as well.

In an email to Global News, Global Affairs Canada said the Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv remains open and some commercial flights are operating and offering assistance but they may be cancelled at the last minute.

“Going to the airport, obviously that’s a major risk,” Benco said. And then if you don’t fly out, you have to return back home. Well, to here in Israel. So just driving around, that’s something that is a big risk.”

He said they have also reached out to the Canadian Embassy in Israel but have received little in the way of help, other than being told to follow local instructions and try to book a flight through Israel Airlines.

“There hasn’t been any level of, you know, support at this time,” Benco said. “So we just don’t know what to do. There’s a war here. People are dying. We just want to make sure our kids are safe.”

In an email to Global News, Global Affairs Canada said there are currently more than 2,450 Canadians registered with the Registration of Canadians Abroad in Israel and 480 Canadians registered in Palestinian Territories.

“Global Affairs Canada has responded to 785 enquiries since the beginning of the conflict on Oct. 7, 2023. Most enquiries relate to Canada’s Travel advice and advisories for Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, status of the airport/flights and options for departure, the overall security situation; as well as families and relatives seeking information on wellbeing and whereabouts,” the organization said.

“Global Affairs Canada is aware of reports of one Canadian who has died and three others who are missing.”

It added that Canadian officials in Ottawa and in Tel Aviv and Ramallah continue to work to provide emergency consular assistance to affected Canadians.

According to a post by the Israel government, about 800 Israelis have died, with more than 2,600 injured. The Gaza Ministry of Health said as of Monday, the death toll had risen to 687, with 3,726 injured.

At least two Canadians have been reported missing at this time, including Ben Mizrachi from Vancouver.

Benco said he’s worried about where he will go if the bombing starts near their current location.

“Where do you go?” he said. “You know, you stay closed behind closed doors and hope nobody comes to or do you put your family in the car and drive somewhere? But where do you drive? You don’t know what to do. I think, you know, some communication to us from the Canadian government to what’s best to do and if there is a strategy for us, would be good to know.”

For now, Benco said he and his wife and trying to stay calm for their children and find a way to leave the country.

“You can never take security for granted,” he said. It’s something you have to always keep on the top of your mind, because if your security is breached, then, some crazy things can happen.”