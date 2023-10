See more sharing options

A man has serious injuries after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto Monday afternoon, police say.

Toronto police said it happened in the area of Church and Queen streets.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 2:15 p.m.

Police located a victim with stab wounds and he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they were looking for a male suspect in his mid-20s who was wearing a hat and fled the scene on a bike.

Roads are closed in the area.

