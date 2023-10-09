SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Fire

Wildfire burns about 8 km from Chetwynd, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 9, 2023 2:50 pm
A new wildfire has sprung up near Chetwynd, east of Dawson Creek. It is currently estimated at 70 hectares in size but residents in the region say the conditions are changing rapidly.
The wildfire season has eased up in B.C. but crews are now fighting a new out-of-control blaze southwest of Chetwynd.

The fire was discovered Sunday afternoon in Lone Prairie, which is west of Dawson Creek.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says crews, including two helicopters, have been assigned to fight the fire.

There is some concern about winds in the forecast that could increase fire activity.

The Wildfire Service estimates the fire at 70 hectares, about eight kilometres away from the District of Chetwynd.

No evacuation alerts have been issued by either the municipality or the Peace River Regional District.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

