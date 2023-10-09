Wildfire burns about 8 km from Chetwynd, B.C.

See more sharing options

The wildfire season has eased up in B.C. but crews are now fighting a new out-of-control blaze southwest of Chetwynd.

The fire was discovered Sunday afternoon in Lone Prairie, which is west of Dawson Creek.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says crews, including two helicopters, have been assigned to fight the fire.

There is some concern about winds in the forecast that could increase fire activity.

The Wildfire Service estimates the fire at 70 hectares, about eight kilometres away from the District of Chetwynd.

No evacuation alerts have been issued by either the municipality or the Peace River Regional District.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.