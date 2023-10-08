Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Investigations

Penticton RCMP asking public for help in search for missing man

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted October 8, 2023 3:10 pm
A Penticton man who was reported missing on Thursday had agreed to meet with RCMP officers, but he never showed up, and police are asking the public for help. View image in full screen
A Penticton man who was reported missing on Thursday had agreed to meet with RCMP officers, but he never showed up, and police are asking the public for help. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Penticton man who was reported missing on Thursday had agreed to meet with RCMP officers, but he never showed up, and police are asking the public for help.

Grant Johnson was reported missing on Oct. 5. The 46-year-old was last seen checking into a local hotel, but he did not check out the following day on Oct. 6 as scheduled.

Police went to the hotel where Johnson was staying, and while his belongings were located in the room, he was not. Police canvased the area, where he was last believed to be near Apex Mountain.

Grant Johnson was reported missing on Oct. 5. View image in full screen
Grant Johnson was reported missing on Oct. 5.
Trending Now

Johnson is described as 6ft tall, 200 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Police are concerned for his well being, and are urging anyone who may have information on his whereabouts, to contact the Penticton RCMP Detachment.

Story continues below advertisement

Johnson drives a white, 2012 Jeep Wrangler with the license plate TR7 28A, and the vehicle has yet to be located.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices