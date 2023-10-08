Penticton RCMP asking public for help in search for missing man

Send this page to someone via email

A Penticton man who was reported missing on Thursday had agreed to meet with RCMP officers, but he never showed up, and police are asking the public for help.

Grant Johnson was reported missing on Oct. 5. The 46-year-old was last seen checking into a local hotel, but he did not check out the following day on Oct. 6 as scheduled.

Police went to the hotel where Johnson was staying, and while his belongings were located in the room, he was not. Police canvased the area, where he was last believed to be near Apex Mountain.

View image in full screen Grant Johnson was reported missing on Oct. 5.

Johnson is described as 6ft tall, 200 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Police are concerned for his well being, and are urging anyone who may have information on his whereabouts, to contact the Penticton RCMP Detachment.

Story continues below advertisement

Johnson drives a white, 2012 Jeep Wrangler with the license plate TR7 28A, and the vehicle has yet to be located.