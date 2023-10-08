Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

B.C. volunteers race to rescue stranded salmon in Fraser Canyon by hand

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Paul Johnson Global News
Posted October 8, 2023 3:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Volunteers in desperate race to rescue stranded salmon'
Volunteers in desperate race to rescue stranded salmon
Water levels on the Fraser River are so low this year, First Nations and residents around Lillooet are lifting fish by hand, desperate to help them reach spawning grounds upstream. Paul Johnson reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In the Fraser Canyon, north of Lillooet, a large group of volunteers conducted a remarkable rescue operation on Saturday.

“(We are) dip netting the salmon and, like a water brigade, we are passing the fish up and over the cliff face and dropping them into a pool above,” Danny O’Farrell, a volunteer, said.

Record low-water levels in the Fraser River in recent months have made it almost impossible for salmon to get to spawning grounds at this location.

There is a waterfall portion where the water levels are too low for the fish, leading to dozens of volunteers saving each fish by hand. They’ve been able to move thousands of fish over the last few days.

Click to play video: 'Save the beavers, prevent wildfires says animal advocacy group'
Save the beavers, prevent wildfires says animal advocacy group

Xwísten (Bridge River Indian Band) Chief Ina Williams could not thank the group of volunteers enough for their hard work.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The fish have been pooling up in these pools for a few weeks now,” Chief Williams told Global News. “A few days ago we noticed none of them were making it up the falls. We have come together as a community and a nation and got a plan together. We will be here as long as we need to.”

Chief Williams said the band put out a call for help on social media and that garnered dozens of people coming out and help.

“Our message was (heard) far and wide. It is wonderful, our prayers have been answered … support is here,” she said. “Our ancestors did this a long time ago … there was a slide at Hells Gate and they had to do it then.”

It is estimated the group has saved more than 5,000 salmon so far.

More on Science and Tech
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices