Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Early morning crashes in Brampton, Ont., send 3 to hospital

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 8, 2023 9:54 am
Road closures were in place in Brampton, Ont., Sunday morning as police investigated a pair of overnight vehicle collisions. View image in full screen
Road closures were in place in Brampton, Ont., Sunday morning as police investigated a pair of overnight vehicle collisions. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people were injured in two car crashes over less than eight hours on Brampton’s roads during the early hours of Sunday morning, police say.

Emergency services were called to two separate crashes, each involving two vehicles. The first was reported just after midnight, while the second was called in to police closer to 8 a.m.

The first crash sent two people to hospital after their vehicles were involved in a collision near Gillingham Drive and Main Street. Peel Regional Police said one person had serious injuries, while the other was in life-threatening condition.

Later, the driver with serious injuries improved to non-life-threatening condition, police told Global News.

The area was closed overnight and remained closed around 9 a.m. Sunday morning, with no confirmation from police over whether or not charges would be laid.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The second crash followed less than eight hours later at 7:40 a.m. in the area of Bramalea Road and Central Park Drive. It also involved two vehicles, with one person suffering serious injuries.

Both vehicles remained at the scene, with road closures in place Sunday morning.

More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices