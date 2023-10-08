Early morning crashes in Brampton, Ont., send 3 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were injured in two car crashes over less than eight hours on Brampton’s roads during the early hours of Sunday morning, police say.

Emergency services were called to two separate crashes, each involving two vehicles. The first was reported just after midnight, while the second was called in to police closer to 8 a.m.

The first crash sent two people to hospital after their vehicles were involved in a collision near Gillingham Drive and Main Street. Peel Regional Police said one person had serious injuries, while the other was in life-threatening condition.

Later, the driver with serious injuries improved to non-life-threatening condition, police told Global News.

The area was closed overnight and remained closed around 9 a.m. Sunday morning, with no confirmation from police over whether or not charges would be laid.

The second crash followed less than eight hours later at 7:40 a.m. in the area of Bramalea Road and Central Park Drive. It also involved two vehicles, with one person suffering serious injuries.

Both vehicles remained at the scene, with road closures in place Sunday morning.