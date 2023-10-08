Female pedestrian in Toronto struck by car, suffers life-threatening injuries

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle on a Toronto road early Saturday, Toronto police said.
Officers received reports just after midnight that a pedestrian had been struck in the area of Warden Avenue and Metropolitan Road.
Police said a Honda was travelling south on Warden Avenue in the curb lane when it struck a 59-year-old female pedestrian, who was in the same lane.
The driver remained at the scene, according to police.
The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the investigation is being led by officers with its traffic services unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.
Comments