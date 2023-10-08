Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Female pedestrian in Toronto struck by car, suffers life-threatening injuries

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 8, 2023 9:36 am
Toronto police said a Honda was travelling south on Warden Avenue in the curb lane when it struck a 59-year-old female pedestrian. View image in full screen
Toronto police said a Honda was travelling south on Warden Avenue in the curb lane when it struck a 59-year-old female pedestrian. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle on a Toronto road early Saturday, Toronto police said.

Officers received reports just after midnight that a pedestrian had been struck in the area of Warden Avenue and Metropolitan Road.

Police said a Honda was travelling south on Warden Avenue in the curb lane when it struck a 59-year-old female pedestrian, who was in the same lane.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

Trending Now

The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is being led by officers with its traffic services unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices