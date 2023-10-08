Edmonton’s Hilltop Pub damaged by fire less than a year after reopening

Send this page to someone via email

A neighbourhood pub caught fire in Edmonton early Saturday and although the building didn’t sustain major damage — regulars say it’s heartbreaking to see their bar fall victim to yet another blaze and be closed for a second time.

Residents living in Edmonton’s Forest Heights neighbourhood had a startling morning.

“I was awake at 4:30 and heard a loud bang then shortly after some (emergency crews) showed up, several trucks, ambulance,” said Nicole Middleton.

Four Edmonton Fire Rescue crews were sent to the Hilltop Pub for a kitchen fire, which officials said was under control by around 5 a.m.

Hours earlier, the bar was packed full for a typical Friday night.

The fire means the bar will now sit empty, with the owners forced to close their doors.

“I’m pretty disappointed; more disappointed for some of the older guys that come here every day and they watch TV, watch golf and are retired gentlemen,” said Richard Mirasty.

The bar just reopened at the end of 2022 after a similar incident forced the pub to close for more than a year.

“It was a huge loss to the community last time they were out of business … after the last fire. I hope this one isn’t too bad,” said regular patron Denver Powell.

The bar sustained major damage from a deliberately set fire in 2021. A few months later, part of the building flooded. However, that didn’t stop the locals from stepping up.

“A bunch of people just got together and just rallied around and rebuilt, reupholstered … collected dishes, got things together, cleaned it up and just got it going,” said Middleton.

Hilltop reopened last December and locals say a void was filled when they could visit the bar once again.

“The community loves it, there was live music, there was karaoke. I live just across the street and it’s always nice to hear something happening over here, it feels like the community’s alive and involved and together,” Powell said.

The extent of the damage and how long the bar will be closed isn’t known just yet, but that won’t stop the regulars from supporting their favourite local businesses.

“I don’t think it’s going to be hard to rally the troops; I think it’s going to be OK, it’s just a matter of waiting to get things going,” Middleton said.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Service says no one was injured in the blaze. They have launched an investigation.

