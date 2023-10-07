Man charged for alleged abduction of woman in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year-old man has been charged for allegedly abducting a woman in Calgary earlier this week.

Police said they responded to reports of a woman being forced into a vehicle by an unknown man in the area of 2220 Centre Street Northeast at around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

There was a heavy police presence on Highway 2 at Township Road 440 on Thursday evening, as Wetaskiwin RCMP was on the lookout for the suspect in the abduction case.

According to the Calgary Police Service, the victim was located safely at an undisclosed location on Friday. The suspect was also located and arrested roughly 250 kilometres away.

A CPS spokesperson confirmed to Global News the victim knew her alleged abductor.

In a news release on Saturday, police said they have charged a 37-year-old man in relation to the incident. Charges include kidnapping, aggravated assault, driving while disqualified and three counts of breaching release orders. Additional weapons-related charges are pending.

Police said no further information will be released to protect the victim’s identity because the incident is “domestic in nature.” This includes the accused’s identity.

— With files from Destiny Meilleur and Ryan White, Global News.