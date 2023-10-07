Menu

Woman on e-bike dies after crash in Markham with pickup truck

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 7, 2023 9:57 am
Ontario Provincial Police said the fatal collision was reported around Highway 407 and McCowan Road. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police said the fatal collision was reported around Highway 407 and McCowan Road. Global News
Police say a woman died while riding her e-bike and she was struck by a pickup truck in Markham on Friday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police said the fatal collision occurred in the area of Highway 407 and McCowan Road.

Officers said the 42-year-old woman was riding an e-bike when she was struck by a pickup truck on the southbound McCowan Road ramp onto Highway 407.

In a tweet, police said the crash happened around 7 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police.

