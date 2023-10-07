Woman on e-bike dies after crash in Markham with pickup truck

See more sharing options

Police say a woman died while riding her e-bike and she was struck by a pickup truck in Markham on Friday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police said the fatal collision occurred in the area of Highway 407 and McCowan Road.

Officers said the 42-year-old woman was riding an e-bike when she was struck by a pickup truck on the southbound McCowan Road ramp onto Highway 407.

In a tweet, police said the crash happened around 7 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police.