Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sobeys issues western Canada turkey recall

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 9:01 pm
File photo of a roast turkey in a pan. View image in full screen
File photo of a roast turkey in a pan. File Photo / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some Thanksgiving dinners in western Canada might have a hole to fill in the menu.

On Friday, Sobeys issued a recall on Sunrise brand Grade A fresh turkeys between five and eight kilograms in weight with a best before date of Oct. 11.

“We ask that you return it to a Sobeys store near you for a full refund,” the grocery chain wrote in an email to customers.

Safeway and FreshCo customers received the same email.

“Out of abundance of caution we have decided to take a precautionary step to remove all Sunrise Grade A Fresh Turkeys (size five to eight kilograms, Best Before Oct. 11) from our retail shelves in our Western Canadian stores (FreshCo, IGA, Safeway, Sobeys and Thrifty Foods) as this product does not meet our quality standards,” a Sobeys spokesperson said in a statement.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The federal government’s recalls and safety alerts webpage did not list any turkey-related recalls on Friday evening.

More on Calgary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices