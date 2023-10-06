Sobeys issues western Canada turkey recall

Send this page to someone via email

Some Thanksgiving dinners in western Canada might have a hole to fill in the menu.

On Friday, Sobeys issued a recall on Sunrise brand Grade A fresh turkeys between five and eight kilograms in weight with a best before date of Oct. 11.

“We ask that you return it to a Sobeys store near you for a full refund,” the grocery chain wrote in an email to customers.

Safeway and FreshCo customers received the same email.

“Out of abundance of caution we have decided to take a precautionary step to remove all Sunrise Grade A Fresh Turkeys (size five to eight kilograms, Best Before Oct. 11) from our retail shelves in our Western Canadian stores (FreshCo, IGA, Safeway, Sobeys and Thrifty Foods) as this product does not meet our quality standards,” a Sobeys spokesperson said in a statement.

The federal government’s recalls and safety alerts webpage did not list any turkey-related recalls on Friday evening.