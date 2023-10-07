B.C. Mountie charged in crash involving motorbike

Send this page to someone via email

A Metro Vancouver RCMP officer has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act after an off-duty crash in which a motorcyclist was seriously hurt.

The BC Prosecution Service says Const. Brendan Prasad faces a single charge of driving without due care and attention.

The crash involving the officer from the Ridge Meadows detachment happened while he was driving on Lougheed Highway in Mission on Oct. 8, 2022.

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, looked into the crash and filed the report to the prosecution service for consideration of charges.

The office said in a statement issued Thursday that it reviewed the evidence and determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe the officer may have committed driving offences.

The prosecution service says the charge was sworn against Prasad on Friday, although his first court appearance won’t be until Nov. 16 in Abbotsford Provincial Court.