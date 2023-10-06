Menu

Canada

Plane crashes into tree near Chilliwack Airport

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 6:13 pm
Emergency services and first responders are on the scene after a plane crashed in Chilliwack Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
Emergency services and first responders are on the scene after a plane crashed in Chilliwack Friday afternoon. Global News
A plane has crashed into a tree in Chilliwack, B.C.

It is unknown at this time how many people were on board the plane or if there were any injuries.

The plane appears to have crashed behind the Chilliwack Motor Inn, which is near the Elements Casino and the airport.

Staff at the Chilliwack Airport confirmed the plane crashed on private property.

Chilliwack RCMP, Fire and Rescue Services and paramedics have all rushed to the scene.

According to Transport Canada, the plane is a Piper model PA-34-200.

More to come.

More on BC
