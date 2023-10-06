Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

Orange Shirt Day founder ‘so honoured to be honoured’ with degree from SFU

It was one of few instances where Phyllis Webstad could be seen on stage wearing something other than her signature colour.

Dressed in a red and blue gown and sash, the Orange Shirt Day founder beamed as she received an honourary doctorate of law before 1,700 graduates of Simon Fraser University on Friday.

As she reached up to adjust her bonnet — just for a moment — an orange t-shirt peaked through.

“All of you here have come from a history that was already written, however, it is up to you now to rewrite the future,” she said, addressing the crowd. “You all arrived here individually with different passions and inspirations, but it is now time to walk together with a collective sense of purpose.”

B.C. mom-and-daughter team goes international with Paris Fashion Week debut

In a chic Parisian hotel room, on a break from the hustle and bustle of the fashion industry’s premier event, two Kelowna, B.C., women basked in the afterglow of a world-class debut.

Donna and Danielle Scheven were invited to Paris Fashion Week last year to showcase their jewellry line, Carolily, and on Sunday, a year’s worth of planning came to fruition.

“We had the incredible experience of seeing mom’s one-of-a-kind jewelry collection walk the Paris Fashion Week runway and it was absolutely surreal,” said Danielle, Donna’s daughter and the marketing arm of the company.

B.C. resident claims victory in NHRA drag racing debut

The best run of the weekend for Jordan Lazic was also his shortest.

On Sunday, the Kelowna resident captured top spot at a National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) event in St. Louis when his opponent couldn’t make the starting line.

With no opponent due to engine issues, all Lazic had to do was drive his high-horsepower car just inches across the starting line instead of powering it down the quarter-mile strip.

Vancouver’s Okeya Kyujiro earns Michelin star, bringing city’s total to nine

The Parisian tire manufacturer-cum-gastronomic tastemaker awarded the honour to Japanese restaurant Okeya Kyujiro, led by chef Takuya Matsuda, at a ceremony Thursday night.

It’s the ninth restaurant in the city to receive the honour.

80 million-year-old marine reptile to become B.C.’s fossil emblem

A large, fierce-looking marine reptile with huge teeth that swam 80 million years ago in waters over what is now Vancouver Island could soon be British Columbia’s fossil emblem after a five-year recognition effort by local paleontology enthusiasts.

Tourism Minister Lana Popham introduced legislation Wednesday that, if passed, will see the Puntledge River elasmosaur added to B.C.’s list of provincial symbols.

