B.C. resident claims victory in NHRA drag racing debut

The best run of the weekend for Jordan Lazic was also his shortest.

On Sunday, the Kelowna resident captured top spot at a National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) event in St. Louis when his opponent couldn’t make the starting line.

With no opponent due to engine issues, all Lazic had to do was drive his high-powered funny car just inches across the starting line instead of powering it down the quarter-mile strip.

Winning a top-level drag race is cause enough to celebrate, but Lazic’s victory at the Midwest Nationals was extra sweet as it was his NHRA debut.

Lazic, who owns a speedshop in Kelowna, was competing in the NHRA’s pro mod division. He posted three wins during elimination qualifying and advanced to the final.

His best time was 5.757 seconds with a speed of 247.46 mph (398.24 km/h) on the dragstrip at World Wide Technology Raceway, which also hosts NASCAR races.

The racetrack is located in Madison, Ill., a suburb of St. Louis.

According to the NHRA, pro mod cars have more than 3,000 horsepower and can exceed 250 mph (400 km/h).

The funny car that Jordan Lazic drove in St. Louis this past weekend.

The car he raced in is owned by Justin Bond Motorsports of Mission, B.C., which was founded by Justin Bond, owner of JBS Equipment — a company that produces farm equipment and has dealers across North America and Australia.

“I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Justin Bond, Khalid AlBalooshi, and Bahrain 1 Racing,” said Lazic.

The weekend in St. Louis was the ninth of 10 on the series season schedule, which ends in Las Vegas on Oct. 26-29 with the Nevada Nationals.

“I’m just lucky to be here,” continued Lazic. “I was thinking if I didn’t win this race, I wouldn’t have a job in Las Vegas, so hopefully he’s going to bring me there.”