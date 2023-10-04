Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Science

80 million-year-old marine reptile to become B.C.’s fossil emblem

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2023 7:47 pm
A reconstruction of a Puntledge River elasmosaur is shown at the Courtenay and District Museum and Palaeontology Centre in Courtenay, B.C. in this undated handout photo. View image in full screen
A reconstruction of a Puntledge River elasmosaur is shown at the Courtenay and District Museum and Palaeontology Centre in Courtenay, B.C. in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout/Pat Trask
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A large, fierce-looking marine reptile with huge teeth that swam 80 million years ago in waters over what is now Vancouver Island could soon be British Columbia’s fossil emblem after a five-year recognition effort by local paleontology enthusiasts.

Tourism Minister Lana Popham introduced legislation Wednesday that, if passed, will see the Puntledge River elasmosaur added to B.C.’s list of provincial symbols.

The first elasmosaur fossils in B.C. were found in 1988 along the Puntledge River in the Comox Valley, and are now on display at the Courtenay and District Museum and Palaeontology Centre.

Click to play video: 'B.C. paleontologist proposes tyrannosaur lip theory'
B.C. paleontologist proposes tyrannosaur lip theory
Trending Now

Popham says the legislation will add a section to B.C.’s Provincial Symbols and Honours Act to recognize the long-necked creature as a symbol of the province.

Story continues below advertisement

She says the legislation is based largely on a private member’s bill introduced last February by Courtenay-Comox New Democrat MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard.

In 2018, the elasmosaur won a provincewide contest seeking additions to B.C.’s list of official symbols.

More on Science and Tech
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices