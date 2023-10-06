Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Lifestyle

Vancouver’s Okeya Kyujiro earns Michelin star, bringing city’s total to nine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2023 1:50 pm
Click to play video: 'More Vancouver restaurants make Michelin recommendations list'
More Vancouver restaurants make Michelin recommendations list
The prestigious Michelin Guide has added six Vancouver restaurants to its recommendations list. The 2023 edition will be revealed on Oct. 5, revealing which local restaurants earned Michelin stars – Sep 13, 2023
Vancouver’s restaurant scene has earned another Michelin star.

The Parisian tire manufacturer-cum-gastronomic tastemaker awarded the honour to Japanese restaurant Okeya Kyujiro, led by chef Takuya Matsuda, at a ceremony Thursday night.

It’s the ninth restaurant in the city to receive the honour.

Click to play video: 'What earning a Michelin rating means for Vancouver restaurants'
What earning a Michelin rating means for Vancouver restaurants
Michelin also added five “bib gourmands” to its Vancouver guide, recognizing good food at a more accessible price.

Story continues below advertisement

Farmer’s Apprentice, Karma Indian Bistro, Motonobu Udon, Seaport City Seafood and Sushi Hil all made the list, which now stands at 17.

Michelin began doling out stars in Canada last year, launching guides in both Toronto and Vancouver.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

