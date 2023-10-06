Menu

Crime

2 arrested after drugs seized in Campbellford: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 5:16 pm
An image of the Ontario Provincial Police crest. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP arrested two residents in Campbellford after seizing drugs on Oct. 6, 2023. NSD
Ontario Provincial Police arrested two people Friday following an investigation in Campbellford, Ont., and laid drug trafficking and other charges against the pair.

According to Northumberland OPP, members of the Peterborough/Northumberland Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a site in Campbellford where they seized quantities of suspected cocaine and oxycodone along with cash.

A 40-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, both from Campbellford, were arrested and each charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count each of  possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

The woman was also charged with driving while under suspension.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Nov. 1.

