Contraband, cellphones seized at Warkworth Institution

Drugs and other contraband were seized during a two-day sweep of Warkworth Institution in Campbellford, Ont., late last month.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29, staff at the federal medium-security prison 60 kilometres southeast of Peterborough located and seized 14 grams of tobacco and one gram of crystal methamphetamine, along with cellphones and accessories.

In August, the prison was under a 10-day lockdown during which drugs and weapons were seized.

The CSC says a number of tools are used to help prevent drugs from entering its institutions including ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

The CSC has a toll-free tip line to report to drug use or trafficking at 1-866-780-3784.

“The Correctional Service of Canada has measures to prevent the entry of contraband into its institutions in order to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” the CSC stated.

“CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to have contraband brought into correctional institutions.”