Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Contraband, cellphones seized at Warkworth Institution

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 4:28 pm
Warkworth Institution officials seized contraband on the prison property on Sept. 28 and Sept 29. View image in full screen
Warkworth Institution officials seized contraband on the prison property on Sept. 28 and Sept 29. File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Drugs and other contraband were seized during a two-day sweep of Warkworth Institution in Campbellford, Ont., late last month.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29, staff at the federal medium-security prison 60 kilometres southeast of Peterborough located and seized 14 grams of tobacco and one gram of crystal methamphetamine, along with cellphones and accessories.

In August, the prison was under a 10-day lockdown  during which drugs and weapons were seized.

The CSC says a number of tools are used to help prevent drugs from entering its institutions including ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

The CSC has a toll-free tip line to report to drug use or trafficking at 1-866-780-3784.

“The Correctional Service of Canada has measures to prevent the entry of contraband into its institutions in order to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” the CSC stated.

Story continues below advertisement

“CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to have contraband brought into correctional institutions.”

Click to play video: 'Man ticketed for contraband cigarettes says he was racially profiled'
Man ticketed for contraband cigarettes says he was racially profiled
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices