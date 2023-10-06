Menu

Health

New mammography unit installed at hospital in Salmon Arm

By Seanna Csernyanszki Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 3:22 pm
File photo of Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm, B.C. View image in full screen
File photo of Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm, B.C. Google Maps
A new mammography unit has opened in the Shuswap, and will provide free screenings and diagnostic mammograms to eligible area residents.

Interior Health says, historically, screening mammograms in the region were done through mobile coaches.

However, with a new unit having been installed at Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm, locals won’t have to wait for a mobile clinic or travel to Kamloops or Vernon for screening and diagnostic services.

“This is a significant step in the ongoing effort to improve access to rural health care,” said Interior Health CEO Susan Brown.

“Increased access to mammography screening is an important part of supporting women in monitoring their breast health,” said provincial health minister Adrian Dix.

“B.C.’s provincial breast cancer screening program, which is the first of its kind in the country, has enabled more than 500,000 to have breast screenings in the last two years across the province, and this new unit will further increase access for people in the Shuswap area.”

The new unit cost $2.3 million, and was a collaboration between the Shuswap Hospital Foundation, the North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap Regional Hospital District, Interior Health, B.C. Cancer and provincial health services.

“Our top priority is to enhance healthcare access and deliver exceptional services tailored to the specific needs of our community,” said Dr. Darren Lorenz, president of Shuswap Hospital Foundation.”

Appointments can be booked by phone at 1-800-663-9203 starting Nov. 6.

