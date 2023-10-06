Menu

Canada

Most stores in Guelph closed on Thanksgiving day

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 6, 2023 4:36 pm
'Sorry, we're closed' sign is displayed in a store window. View image in full screen
'Sorry, we're closed' sign is displayed in a store window. Global News
Before you sit down and feast on the turkey, make sure you have everything you need before Thanksgiving Day.

Guelph City Hall and all municipally-operated facilities, including museums, libraries, and recreation centres, will be closed on Monday.

Garbage collection will be moved one day ahead that week. (For example, if your collection day is Monday, it will instead be picked up on Tuesday)

All banks and government offices will be closed. There will be no mail delivery on Monday.

Retail stores, including Stone Road Mall, Walmart, LCBO, and the Beer Store, as well as grocery stores, will be closed.

Some pharmacies will be open, however, and the Thanksgiving Day races will take place at Exhibition Park on Monday starting at 11 a.m.

The city also says there’ll be several road closures, including Division Street from Kathleen Street to Exhibition Street.

All Guelph Transit routes will be on-demand stops except for Route 99 Mainline which will run every 30 minutes between 9:15 a.m. and 6:15 p.m.

GO Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule.

 

