Victims sought in Quebec, Ontario after ex-teacher charged with historic sex crime

Quebec and Ontario police are seeking potential victims in a case involving a former teacher facing an indecent assault charge dating back more than 40 years.

Police in Laval, Que., north of Montreal, say Ronald Angelo Cecchini, 70, was arrested in June for alleged sexual assault with a minor in the early 1980s.

They say Cecchini was a teacher at an English-language elementary school in Laval’s Chomedey district between 1979 and 1982.

𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁 𝗮̀ 𝗹𝗮 𝗽𝘂𝗱𝗲𝘂𝗿 : 𝘃𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗲́𝗲𝘀

Le SPL tente de localiser des victimes potentielles de Ronald Angelo Cecchini, arrêté en lien avec un dossier de contacts sexuels, survenus dans les années 80.

Police allege that he used his position of authority to initiate sexual contact with a victim.

Laval police say multiple acts were reported over several years and investigators believe there could be other victims.

Cecchini also taught in Ontario, and Halton Regional Police today asked anyone from the region west of Toronto or elsewhere in Ontario with information about potential victims to contact police.

His indecent assault case returns to court on Nov. 8.