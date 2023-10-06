Menu

Crime

Victims sought in Quebec, Ontario after ex-teacher charged with historic sex crime

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2023 2:03 pm
Police north of Montreal say they are seeking potential victims in a case involving a former teacher facing indecent assault charges dating back more than 40 years. A Laval police badge is shown in Laval, Que, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. View image in full screen
Police north of Montreal say they are seeking potential victims in a case involving a former teacher facing indecent assault charges dating back more than 40 years. A Laval police badge is shown in Laval, Que, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Quebec and Ontario police are seeking potential victims in a case involving a former teacher facing an indecent assault charge dating back more than 40 years.

Police in Laval, Que., north of Montreal, say Ronald Angelo Cecchini, 70, was arrested in June for alleged sexual assault with a minor in the early 1980s.

They say Cecchini was a teacher at an English-language elementary school in Laval’s Chomedey district between 1979 and 1982.

Police allege that he used his position of authority to initiate sexual contact with a victim.

Laval police say multiple acts were reported over several years and investigators believe there could be other victims.

Cecchini also taught in Ontario, and Halton Regional Police today asked anyone from the region west of Toronto or elsewhere in Ontario with information about potential victims to contact police.

His indecent assault case returns to court on Nov. 8.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

